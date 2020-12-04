Dear Editor:

With the election season almost completed, I thought early and optimistic support of the winners and their obligation to the voters might be a good start.

Congratulations to the winners. The people have spoken and their voices resulted in your victory.

What an opportunity for you to build bridges and dismantle the walls of fear, anger, and partisanship!

There is hope that you will take your win and work across the aisle, listen with an open mind to all sides, find solutions that will benefit every Arizonian, put your personal agenda aside for the betterment of the state, and compromise so every constituent becomes a winner. This is not an easy task when power and control have been a number one priority instead of the people. It is time to forge unlikely new friendships to unite Arizona. The hate and conspiracy groups must be refuted and dismantled. Our vote equaled our voice, and now it is up to all of you to prove worthy of that support. Educate yourself and learn what is best for all. Incumbents, please change some of your views to improve education, health care, the environment, and infrastructure, just to name a few concerns of everyone.

So, cheers to new beginnings!

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale