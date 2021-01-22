Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Lawmaker wants 60% of voters to OK ballot measures (access required)

Lawmaker wants 60% of voters to OK ballot measures (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt January 22, 2021

A Yuma Republican wants voters to make it more difficult for themselves to pass ballot propositions. Coming on the heels of a narrow victory for proponents of Proposition 208, a tax hike on the state’s richest people to pay for public education, Rep. Timothy Dunn, R-Yuma, filed HCR2016, which would require ballot measures to get 60% ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In a darkened and nearly empty Arizona House of Representatives floor, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of the state address during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Ducey speech confuses, alarms schools leader, teachers

The divide between Gov. Doug Ducey and the state schools chief and teachers grew after his Jan. 11 State of the State speech.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */