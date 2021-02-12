Legislature supports dirty air

Dear Editor:

I am a registered nurse. When I worked in a hospital, I did not connect air pollution and sickness. My error. Substances released by burning fossil fuels exacerbate illness. Because of that realization I wrote letters to and spoke at Arizona Corporation Commission meetings where changes to energy rules were under consideration, as did many, many other individuals and entities. After two years of advocacy, the ACC is prepared to enact rules that will reduce carbon pollution and clean our air, thus improving our health and ultimately reducing our energy bills. Renewable energy is becoming less expensive than coal and gas and provides more jobs.

Now the Legislature has introduced two bills, HB2248 and SB1175, which would prevent the ACC from enacting the Arizona Clean Energy Rules (50% carbon-free power by 2035 and more investment in energy efficiency and energy storage).

One can only wonder why the state legislators wish to undo the work of years by the Arizona Corporation Commission with input from citizens like me. Clean energy conserves our precious resources and keeps the air we breathe and the water we drink clean and healthy.

Sandy Whitley is a Mesa resident.