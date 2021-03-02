Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Independent Redistricting Commission / Mapping commission struggles to gain momentum (access required)

Mapping commission struggles to gain momentum (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt March 2, 2021

The theme of the 2021 Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is delay, as commissioners opted to push every meaningful agenda item back an additional week after the U.S. Census Bureau data was already delayed until the end of September.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The Arizona Capitol grounds are shown Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2004 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

AG weighs in on governor’s emergency powers (access required)

Arizona lawmakers could take it upon themselves to end a governor’s emergency declaration with a concurrent resolution, which doesn’t require the governor’s signature, but the governor could issue another emergency declaration immediately after termination, says Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */