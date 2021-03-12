Quantcast
By: The Associated Press March 12, 2021

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a five-term Arizona Democrat, announced Friday she won't run for re-election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

