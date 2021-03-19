Homeowners, not government, should decide on short-term rentals

The article “Time to crack down on short-term rentals abuses” suggests that the way to remedy the previous bad legislation by the Arizona legislature, preventing HOA’s from banning Short Term Rentals (STR’s), is to empower local governments to make their own rules and laws preventing the abuse of STR’s. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Each HOA neighborhood should be able to determine whether they want to allow the un-controllable behavior of short term tenants. Can you possibly imagine how difficult it would become if a short term tenant were having a disruptive party and a neighbor would be required to call a city department to complain? Would the police department be required to enforce policy? Would this be a misdemeanor or a felony violation, or none of the above?

The right and authority to make and enforce restrictions on the use of real property must be returned to the homeowners. If the homeowners want to disallow short term rentals, that should be their right to do so, as long as the community to which they belong agrees.

Borrowing from Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner’s post: ‘In “The Conscience of a Conservative,” Senator Barry Goldwater wrote: “Local problems are best dealt with by the people most directly concerned.” I couldn’t agree more. At a fundamental level, every Arizona citizen deserves to be able to live in their home, free from nightly chaos, disruptions and crime.’

HB2481 does not do that!

I encourage every reader to study the bill and discover for themselves the false narrative in the bill. A local bureaucracy has never been efficient at the task of assuring this freedom (task). Homeowners are most effective.

The state legislators are being impacted (again) by the large short term rental advertising firms like AirBnb who stand to profit in a major way from selling the right to privacy of the majority. Mayor Bien-Willner should know this bill is just another move by these firms to make violation of privacy legal in another way. It will not solve the problem.

Jack Burns

Payson