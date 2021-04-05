Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Let’s end the cycle of violence, rethink public safety

Let’s end the cycle of violence, rethink public safety

By: Guest Opinion April 5, 2021

Dear Editor:

My daughter, Jasmin, was 14 years old when she was murdered in 1999. The pain was unimaginably unbearable, but it also made me determined to prevent what happened to me to ever happen to anybody else. In recent weeks, I’ve been emboldened by the introduction and bipartisan support for several bills in the Arizona legislature that rethink public safety so that we end the cycle of violence that is impacting our communities. 

Arizona currently has the fifth highest imprisonment rate in the nation – an approach that hasn’t made us any safer. We have an opportunity to join other states in adopting common sense reforms that prioritize rehabilitation, crime prevention, and support for crime survivors like me. 

Addressing public safety is urgent for communities throughout the state that experience loss, violence, and trauma every day. These are communities that have been left behind by the current system. Many of these reforms include our priorities as survivors – they tackle the root causes of crime, reduce recidivism, and lead to cost savings that can be directed towards crime prevention.  

These bills deserve a vote. They deserve to be taken seriously, because our lives depend on it. 

Carol Gaxiola is a resident of Sahuarita, Arizona and a member of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.  
 

 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The East Front of the U.S. Capitol at dusk. It’s quiet now, but will be a lot livelier when Congress returns from its August recess on Sept. 8 and begins to tackle a long list of back-up legislation. (Photo courtesy Architect of the Capitol)

D.C. statehood a racial, voting rights issue

When our State Senate considers D.C. statehood, they should treat this issue as a necessary and substantive pro-democracy reform rather than giving it the cursory and partisan treatment that the House did. If this issue comes up in the U.S. Senate, I hope Sens.Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will recognize D.C. statehood for the racial justice and voting rights issue that it is.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */