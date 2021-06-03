Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Budget impasse triggers talk of shutdown (access required)

Budget impasse triggers talk of shutdown (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Dillon Rosenblatt June 3, 2021

If Arizona’s government were ever to shut down, 2021 would be the year.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voters arrive to vote at their polling station on Election Day, early, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Ducey signs divisive election bill (access required)

It took less than one hour for Gov. Doug Ducey to sign one of the most controversial election bills to reach his desk in six years.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */