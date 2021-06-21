Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House, Senate GOP leaders bring in budget holdouts (access required)

House, Senate GOP leaders bring in budget holdouts (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times June 21, 2021

The Legislature may start debating and voting on the FY22 budget as early as Tuesday after striking a deal with Republican holdouts that slows down the implementation of tax cuts and pays off more debt.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

budget Arizona

Governor’s budget ‘tantrum’ miffs lawmakers (access required)

In starting Memorial Day weekend by vetoing every bill on his desk, Gov. Doug Ducey aimed to prod reluctant lawmakers to end their vacation and return to pass his tax cut and budget.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */