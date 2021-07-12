Quantcast
By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 12, 2021

Petitions to expunge certain marijuana offenses can be submitted to superior courts starting today – thanks to the voter-approved Prop 207. The Smart and Safe Arizona Act, which legalized recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years and older and passed with 60% of the vote, also introduced a chance to expunge certain marijuana-related arrests, charges, adjudications, convictions and sentences.

