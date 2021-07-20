Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Certain facts bear repeating over and over

Certain facts bear repeating over and over

By: Guest Opinion July 20, 2021

Dear Editor:

The calendar year for the Legislature is over except for an ongoing audit that perpetuates fear mongering, misinformation, and blatant accusations that cannot be proven. This beautiful state makes national news for all the wrong reasons. It is a travesty that people continue to believe this farce that has no merit, substance, or truth. The individuals who wish to destroy a fair and certified election have no respect, conscious, or moral compass for the office they swore to uphold.

This audit is like a metastasize cancer; there is no good ending. Unlike a growing tumor, this sickness can and should be stopped. Sadly, voter suppression in Arizona is alive and well to the chagrin of those who treasure their right to vote. Why not put the people of Arizona first and stop harming our treasured democracy?  Millions of dollars have been wasted on the obsession to reverse the 2020 election results.  Arizona is suffering irrefutable damage because of the BIG LIE.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale

 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Healthcare cure concept with a hand in blue medical gloves holding Coronavirus, Covid 19 virus, vaccine vial

Arizona’s comeback is thanks to science

When push comes to shove on price controls, our Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema would do well to remember how medical innovation rescued Arizona in its time of need.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */