Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Free Enterprise Club seeks voter ID requirements for mailed ballots (access required)

Free Enterprise Club seeks voter ID requirements for mailed ballots (access required)

By: Julia Shumway August 17, 2021

The Free Enterprise Club and a group of Republican lawmakers announced their new initiative on the Senate lawn Tuesday afternoon against a backdrop of Trump supporters who shouted down reporters and yelled over state senators.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

cmarsh

Sen. Marsh reveals cancer diagnosis, prognosis good

State Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix is fighting cancer and has a good prognosis, she said this week.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */