We need to build back better for Arizona

As a son of Scranton, Joe Biden has long been an advocate for working families. From day one, Joe Biden has put workers at the forefront of his “Build Back Better” agenda, fulfilling the promises he made on the campaign trail to put working people first. It’s no surprise that just seven months in office, he’s already on track to be the most pro-union president in American history.

As a union carpenter, I was pleased to see that

President Biden passed a Covid relief package that provided some much-needed help for American workers and their families. This package delivered immediate relief for Arizona workers, hospitals, schools, and small businesses.

Now, it’s time to build on that success, plan for tomorrow, and build back better. This starts with passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill. This once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment will transform the state of Arizona. It will repair and rebuild our roads and bridges, invest in clean energy manufacturing, replace outdated lead pipes, enhance our competitiveness, and ensure that the future is made in America by American workers – all while creating good-paying, union jobs.

For more than 140 years, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters has trained, educated, and represented the next generation of skilled construction professionals. To do our jobs safely and effectively, we need leaders who will fight for the safety and wages of hard-working people, support union training programs, and invest in our nation’s infrastructure. President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill accelerates America’s path to full employment and ensures workers are paid their fair share. Furthermore, this bill will protect critical labor standards on construction projects, meaning that our infrastructure – built by Arizona’s best tradesmen – will be built to last.

Arizona union carpenters have been calling for investments in infrastructure for many years. With the assistance of Arizona’s Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, the Biden administration is on track to deliver.

The passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill will create jobs for union carpenters and all labor across Arizona. The investments made to improve our roads, bridges, airports, and public transportation, plus building affordable housing and clean energy infrastructure will position Arizona as the epicenter of the Southwest by fostering growth and prosperity for our workers, our communities, and our state, and bringing President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda to life.

In October 2020, candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first joint campaign appearance at the Southwest Carpenters Training Center in Phoenix. During this appearance, Biden spoke about the importance of labor unions, and highlighted the benefits of having an “army of carpenters” supporting him. We were behind him then, and we are now.

Fabian Sandez is the Local 1912 president in Phoenix for the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, which represents more than 58,000 members in six states.