Home / legislature / 2 more new lawmakers seated (access required)

2 more new lawmakers seated (access required)

By: ggrado November 22, 2021

Two new lawmakers have been appointed to the Arizona House, bringing the number of vacancies down to three.  Cochise County supervisors voted unanimously Friday afternoon to appoint Republican Lupe Diaz, a Benson city councilman and the pastor of Grace Chapel Benson, to the Legislative District 14 seat that became vacant when longtime Rep. Becky Nutt resigned. And ...

Issue:

