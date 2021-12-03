Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Slew of newcomers fill empty seats in Legislature (access required)

Slew of newcomers fill empty seats in Legislature (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times December 3, 2021

The House will start 2022 with nine new members who were appointed to fill spots that opened due to a slew of resignations after the 2021 session. And that means new faces will be heading a couple of powerful committees. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lawmakers ponder water legislation for ‘22 (access required)

Arizona lawmakers next year will be wrestling with what to do in the shadow of a worsening shortage in one of this state’s most vital water supplies. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */