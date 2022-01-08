Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ducey keys on border, water, schools before walk-off

By: Nick Phillips January 8, 2022

The 2022 legislative session will be Doug Ducey’s eighth and last as governor of Arizona. It’s starting as yet another wave of Covid washes over the state and partisan politics are as bitter as ever in the Arizona legislature. State legislators have plans to tackle a wide range of issues in the upcoming session – ...

