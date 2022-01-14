Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey’s 2023 budget: $1 billion jump, rainy day fund stays at 10% (access required)

Ducey’s 2023 budget: $1 billion jump, rainy day fund stays at 10% (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff Reports January 14, 2022

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a $14.25 billion state budget Friday morning, adding $1 billion in expenditures compared to the 2022 fiscal year and detailing some of the spending priorities he outlined in Monday’s State of the State address.  Following last year’s tax cuts, the governor’s office projects a drop in ongoing revenues in the coming fiscal ...

