Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Why the right is so wrong

Why the right is so wrong

By: Guest Opinion January 24, 2022

When a political party that touted family values turns a blind eye to truth and goodness, the reality is not only sad, but terrifying. With a wink and a nod, the Republican Party of the past several years has allowed hate groups to metastasize and spread their vitriol. The minority party refuses en masse to work across party lines for the betterment of all citizens, and these elected members of Congress continue to promote misinformation and conspiracy theories at a rapid pace. 

What is happening to our beautiful country is a travesty.  NO one serving in our government seems to be able to reason with or stop this insanity.  The Democrats in office must find a way to curtail Republicans from changing the course of history. If no amicable solution is found, our democracy will fall, our voting rights will vanish, our education system will be in the hands radical groups, our environment will collapse, our health care will be diminished because of those who don’t believe in science, and all our hopes and dreams will fade.  It is time Democrats complete a Hail Mary and cripple the Republican game plan. 

 

Joanie Rose 

Scottsdale 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sinema, Manchin prove there’s still a long way to go

The Black community owes a debt of gratitude to United States Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. The dynamic duo have managed, by supporting the ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */