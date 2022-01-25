Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Cyber Ninjas records in local data center may expire at month’s end (access required)

Cyber Ninjas records in local data center may expire at month’s end (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times January 25, 2022

During a Maricopa County Superior Court hearing Tuesday, Senate attorney Kory Langhofer told Judge Michael Kemp a Phoenix-area data center likely holds court-ordered information on the Cyber Ninjas audit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cyber Ninjas CEO hit with arrest warning (access required)

During a Maricopa County Superior Court hearing Tuesday, Senate attorney Kory Langhofer told Judge Michael Kemp a Phoenix-area data center likely holds court-ordered information on ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */