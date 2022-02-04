Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 4, 2022

House Speaker Rusty Bowers nixes legislative override of elections by assigning bill to 12 House committees in a move unseen in recent history.

