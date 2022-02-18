Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TV spending begins in Republican governor’s primary (access required)

By: Nick Phillips February 18, 2022

GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson’s campaign is in the middle of a multi-million-dollar TV ad buy and a pair of outside groups have placed TV ads attacking fellow Republican candidate Kari Lake. They’re the first big advertising moves in a gubernatorial race that’s expected to be hotly-contested and break ad-spending records.  Matthew Benson, a spokesman ...

