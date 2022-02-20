Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution (access required)

Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 20, 2022

Republicans in the Arizona House approved a measure Thursday that would ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called "critical race theory" in schools and bar any preferential treatment based on race.  A ban on teaching critical race theory has become a major political talking point for Republicans nationwide. It is ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs huge school voucher expansion (access required)

Republicans in the Arizona House approved a measure Thursday that would ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called "critical ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */