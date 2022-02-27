Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
How fake electors tried to reverse results  (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 27, 2022

State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump's desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.   Electors in seven battleground states signed certificates falsely stating that Trump, not ...

