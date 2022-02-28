Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legislature considers forcing employers to pay employees who refuse vaccinations (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 28, 2022

Arizonans fired from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID could end up with the company having to continue to pay them for a year.  The state House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that makes such payments automatic, though it permits either a lump sum or installments. The only way for a firm ...

