House panel OKs read-out loud change to initiative petitions

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 2, 2022

A House panel approved legislation Wednesday that could give foes of voter-proposed initiatives a new legal tool to keep them from ever getting to the ballot.  Senate Bill 1094 would spell out that petition circulators have to read, out loud, the 300-word description that accompanies all initiatives.  Alternately, they could allow would-be signers the time to read ...

