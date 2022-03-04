Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona DHS Chief Roemer defends ‘remain in Mexico’ policy (access required)

Arizona DHS Chief Roemer defends ‘remain in Mexico’ policy (access required)

By: Cronkite News March 4, 2022

The director of Arizona’s Department of Homeland Security told a panel of congressional lawmakers March 2 the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “remain in Mexico” policy for immigrants, is helping to keep Arizonans safe.  Tim Roemer told a House Homeland Security subcommittee that the policy, which was ordered reinstated by courts last year after the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona lawmakers split as House OKs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

Arizona lawmakers split on party lines late Friday night as the House voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, giving final passage to a centerpiece of the Biden administration’s agenda. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */