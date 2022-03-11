Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Groups line up for Ducey’s summer camp funding (access required)

Groups line up for Ducey’s summer camp funding (access required)

By: Nick Phillips March 11, 2022

The Governor’s Office opened applications on March 7 to organizations that want a share of the $100 million in federal Covid relief that Gov. Doug Ducey has promised to fund summer programs aimed at helping kids catch up after learning loss during the pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Draft bill of major water plan surfaces (access required)

The Governor’s Office opened applications on March 7 to organizations that want a share of the $100 million in federal Covid relief that Gov. Doug ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */