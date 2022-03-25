Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Anti-discrimination hearing for 2023 action (access required)

Anti-discrimination hearing for 2023 action (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times March 25, 2022

A bill to ban discrimination against LGBTQ and transgender people got a lengthy hearing earlier this month but will not be going any further this year. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Tax hike to aid fire districts advances (access required)

Arizona voters might be deciding in November whether to bump up sales taxes to patch up fire districts’ budgets, if a measure working its way through the House passes. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */