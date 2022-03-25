Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Proposed school funding revamp underway (access required)

Proposed school funding revamp underway (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky, NIck Phillips, Nathan Brown, and Camryn Sanchez March 25, 2022

A new education funding plan proposed at the Arizona Legislature would revamp the state’s funding formula for public districts and charter schools – but critics argue the proposal would not benefit all students equally.   The House Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing Monday morning on a strike-everything amendment to Senate Bill 1269, proposed by Rep. Michelle ...

Issue:

