Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / education / Schools push to restore learning loss in pandemic (access required)

Schools push to restore learning loss in pandemic (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times March 28, 2022

Faced with dips in proficiency across the board, educators continue to push back against the learning loss their students have experienced during the past two years of the pandemic. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Independent experts find no foul play in 2020 election

A new report from an independent review of Maricopa County’s 2020 election equipment supports what the county has said all along: the voting machines weren’t connected to the internet, and the county didn’t try to obstruct the state Senate’s audit or delete data.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */