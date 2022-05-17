Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate approves vaccine, masks bans (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 17, 2022

State senators voted Tuesday to forever bar the state Department of Health Services from requiring students to be vaccinated against Covid to attend school.

