GOP gets Democrats on board to pass $18B budget (access required)

GOP gets Democrats on board to pass $18B budget (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times June 23, 2022

After more than 15 hours of debate and delays and a deal late Wednesday to boost education funding to get Democratic support, the Arizona Legislature has passed a $18 billion budget with a week left in the fiscal year. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */