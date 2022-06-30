Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Faced with hostility, election officials are resigning

Faced with hostility, election officials are resigning

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 30, 2022

After a decade serving as Yavapai County recorder, Leslie Hoffman announced her resignation this week and said the hostility directed toward her and her office during the past two years played into her decision to leave. 
