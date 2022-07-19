Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate President Fann rides out highs, lows of Covid pandemic, protests, critical bills



By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times July 19, 2022

Senate President Karen Fann said it has been a huge honor serving as president in the Senate. She is only the second female Senate president in Arizona. Fann said some highlights of the past session for her include lawmakers passing a water bill, as well as a bipartisan budget and a K-12 base funding increase.
