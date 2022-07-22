Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trump, Pence holding rival campaign events (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 22, 2022

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, will hold rival campaign events in Arizona today, turning the governor's race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party's future.
