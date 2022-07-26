Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box (access required)

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin, who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die.
Tags: , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Trump, Pence holding rival campaign events (access required)

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, will hold rival campaign events in Arizona today, turning the governor's race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party's future.