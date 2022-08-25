Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ducey’s shipping containers aid Lake’s plans (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 25, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey’s attempt to close a gap in the border wall on federal land went beyond even what hawkish Arizona politicians have proposed – and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team says it's giving credence to her position on border issues. 
