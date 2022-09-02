Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Elliot Spagat Associated Press September 2, 2022

The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings.
