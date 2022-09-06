Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Kelly, Sinema (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 6, 2022

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, and actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.
