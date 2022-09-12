Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Fighting bogus claims a growing priority in election offices (access required)

Fighting bogus claims a growing priority in election offices (access required)

By: Ali Swenson and Julie Carr Smyth Associated Press September 12, 2022

Election officials preparing for the rapidly approaching midterm elections have one more headache: trying to combat misinformation that sows distrust about voting and results while fueling vitriol aimed at rank-and-file election workers.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo