Investigate Ducey for sending refugees to D.C.

Gov. Doug Ducey must be investigated.

Since the flight of refugees/asylees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit the news, he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have been in the spotlight. Massachusetts Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and six House members have asked for an investigation for suspected inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars as DeSantis allegedly used federal Covid monies for his stunt.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to investigate for possible violations of kidnapping and civil rights. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar in Texas has opened a criminal investigation.

It wasn’t even a new idea. In 1962 in what were called “Reverse Freedom Rides” the White Citizens’ Council of Louisiana sent an African American family to Trenton, N.J., to what it believed was the home of then deputy U.S. Attorney Nicholas Katzenbach as retribution for James Meredith’s enrollment at the University of Mississippi.

In Arizona, we cannot forget that Ducey also began bussing refugees/asylees as early as April 2022. In May he sent a bus to Washington, D.C., and has sent over 1,800 migrants on 50 buses since the spring.

Ducey said he has spent millions of dollars on sending migrants to Washington, D.C., in recent months, with millions more dollars earmarked for it next fiscal year. While we do not know what taxpayer monies were used, we do know that the money would be far better used for humanitarian purposes.

Uncage and Reunite Families Coalition and our local community colleagues have been voluntarily welcoming the refugees/asylees and providing services to them without any help from Ducey and his anti-immigrant cabal.

A Notice to Appear directs the refugee/asylee to a Department of Homeland Security office to “sign in” to tell DHS where they are and how they can be contacted for future proceedings. Yet the busing and flying program may have sent them in the opposite direction of where they had to appear – this is obstruction of government operations.

Depending on the facts, many different Arizona criminal statutes could have been violated by the busing from unlawful imprisonment to kidnapping, from trafficking to fraudulent schemes, and even racketeering. On the federal level, several crimes may also have been committed, such as criminal deprivation of rights under law, fraud, kidnapping, and obstruction of proceedings. The stunt may also have violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act or RICO and civil rights statutes.

In addition, the immigration law also prohibits alien smuggling, domestic transportation of unauthorized aliens, concealing or harboring unauthorized aliens, as well as encouraging or inducing unauthorized aliens to enter the United States, and engaging in a conspiracy or aiding and abetting any of the preceding acts.

While the world witnessed Ukraine’s refugees welcomed with food, clothing, and shelter by neighboring countries, at Arizona’s border the refugees/asylees are met by extremist politicians posing with firearms in campaign ads. Ducey cannot hide from his early participation in this tin pot dictator scheme. His potential legal violations and misuse of taxpayer funds must be investigated.

Dianne Post is the attorney for Uncage and Reunite Families Coalition, a nonprofit group of Arizona residents, religious leaders and organizations which has been advocating for justice and the humane and legal treatment of children and families at the U.S. border since 2017.