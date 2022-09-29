Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dept. Of Child Safety under fire (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times September 29, 2022

Officials with the state ombudsman and Foster Care Review Board said today the Arizona Department of Child Safety is not providing information through their online database that other offices need, and when the agency does, it is filled with frequent errors and holes.
