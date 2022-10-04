Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban (access required)

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press October 4, 2022

A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

elections, Finchem, Fontes, Citizens Clean Elections Commission, PBS, Trump, election fraud, insurrection

Candidates for top state election job to spar in debate (access required)

A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump's endorsement will spar with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County this evening as they both seek the state's top election post.