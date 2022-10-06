Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Anita Snow, Associated Press October 6, 2022

Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students, regardless of their immigration status, to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges.
