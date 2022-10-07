Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times October 7, 2022

Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is no longer in effect after an Arizona Court of Appeals panel stayed an order issued by a Pima County Superior Court judge to lift an injunction on the ban, meaning some abortions are once again legal in the state. 
