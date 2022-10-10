Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Republican in Democratic district omits party affiliation  (access required)

Republican in Democratic district omits party affiliation  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times October 10, 2022

Republicans are campaigning for Legislative District 22 candidate Steve Robinson in a Democratic district by omitting his party affiliation in messages to voters. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

CD6 foes make false allegations against each other (access required)

Candidates in a competitive new congressional district are lobbing false allegations at one another in ads over abortion and police support.  