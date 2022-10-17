Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Feds want shipping containers removed from border (access required)

Feds want shipping containers removed from border (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 17, 2022

The federal government wants Arizona to take away the shipping containers the state lined up on federal land along the border near Yuma in August.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote, Lake, Hobbs, debate, PBS

Lake interview cancelled as debate drama continues (access required)

On Wednesday morning, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake was set to sit down for a one-on-one interview co-hosted by Arizona PBS and the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission at 3:30 in the afternoon, after Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs declined to participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate. But by the end of the day, that plan was off.