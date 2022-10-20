Hold ‘MAGA’ law-breakers accountable

My grandmother, G. Luberta Browning, died in August. She was 104 years old. She was born a free Black person in Mississippi during Woodrow Wilson’s time as president, when women fighting for the right to vote were jailed and beaten.

Former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans tried to steal the right to have my grandmother’s vote counted. My “Mimmim” saw voting as a duty and obligation of citizenship.

I was born in Kansas before the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law. As a small kid I learned about all the Black people who died for this right. During her lifetime all citizens won the right to vote – now I worry that during my daughter’s lifetime, we’ll lose it. No one expected us to have to fight this fight in 2022.

One of my earliest memories is walking with my grandmother to the polling place on Election Day. She wore her Sunday best and admonished me to mind my manners and to behave in public. I learned from her that it was a sacred trust. Both my grandmother and my daughter voted by mail in 2020. It was Mimmim’s last expression of citizenship, and my daughter’s first time to do so. Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy.

The January 6 Committee’s bipartisan investigation showed that Trump and his co-conspirators made false claims, committed numerous crimes, and used violence to overturn the will of Americans like my grandmother. MAGA Republicans aren’t done. Their criminal conspiracy continues.

Here in Arizona, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, Blake Masters wants to make it more difficult to vote for everyone, including veterans like me. His campaign is focused on a lie that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Another MAGA Republican, Trump-endorsed Kari Lake, who wants to be the governor for all Arizonans, has already stated she will not concede when she loses. The peaceful transition of power is perhaps the most important concept in democratic governments. When the people speak, by voting, their will should be done.

I fear that the violent attack on America on January 6, 2021, will repeat if we don’t hold Trump, the members of his administration who supported him, members of Congress, and the insurrectionists responsible, fully accountable by law. They should receive due process, be indicted, and brought to justice.

I was inspired to serve my country by my grandmother. She volunteered in her small Missouri town and in her faith community. She voted in every election. I learned from her example, the biblical exhortation “to those who much have been given, much is expected.”

Serving in the military was my way to give back to my country for the privileges of being an American. I was 18 years old when I raised my right hand at the Air Force Academy and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I swore a similar oath as an attorney.

These oaths didn’t expire. It is my obligation and duty to uphold the rule of law. If we, as a nation, allow those who violated their oaths to escape justice, it sends a signal to their followers that they can continue this behavior. If eternal vigilance is the price of liberty, we need to exercise that vigilance in the voting booth before that booth is closed to us, or its results ignored.

Kathryn L. Smith is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, and the Notre Dame Law School. She recently graduated from the University of San Francisco with a master’s degree in public leadership. She is licensed to practice law in Arizona, and she is a member of the Truman National Security Project.