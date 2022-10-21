Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Broomhead to interview Lake on Saturday (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 21, 2022

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will finally get an event sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commision, but instead of taking questions from a journalist, she’ll speak with conservative commentator Mike Broomhead, host of a popular show on FM radio station KTAR. 
