Ducey takes feds to court over border conflict (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 22, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey wants a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government exclusive control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border - the land on which the governor already has placed shipping containers and wants to erect more.
